Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.41 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 103.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,021 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 74,343 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in HP were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,019,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883,347 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of HP by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $306,089,000 after acquiring an additional 40,884 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 4,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $286,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294,209 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in HP by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,220,098 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $211,257,000 after purchasing an additional 995,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,264,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.48. 2,192,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,181,484. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

