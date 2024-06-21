Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,097 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NIKE by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,487,625,000 after purchasing an additional 674,198 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,097,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,073,515,000 after buying an additional 219,091 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,633,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,094,180. The firm has a market cap of $145.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.81.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

