Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,378 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 25,204 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 13.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 119.7% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 63,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 34,615 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 47,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 927,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $102.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,010,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,400,652. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average of $104.16. The company has a market capitalization of $186.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

