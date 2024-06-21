BCS Wealth Management Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,471,000 after buying an additional 840,304 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,714,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,897. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.36. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

