BCS Wealth Management Has $1.10 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,241 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE remained flat at $27.74 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 52,484,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,332,605. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $157.19 billion, a PE ratio of -463.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.