BCS Wealth Management Has $2.43 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

BCS Wealth Management decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 168,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,110,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.27. 192,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,253. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.96. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

