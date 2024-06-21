BCS Wealth Management Has $755,000 Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,933,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,762,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,762,000 after buying an additional 431,597 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,713,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,094,000 after buying an additional 84,710 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,167,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,374,000 after buying an additional 211,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,796,000 after buying an additional 721,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,154. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1562 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

