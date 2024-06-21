BCS Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 1.7% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS NOBL traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $97.82. 280,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.