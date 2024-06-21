BCS Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

BCS Wealth Management decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 3,595.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 455,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after buying an additional 443,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.0 %

BAUG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 42,860 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

