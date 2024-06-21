BCS Wealth Management Sells 106 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BCS Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $161.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,036. The firm has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

