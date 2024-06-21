BCS Wealth Management Sells 1,601 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

BCS Wealth Management reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares in the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of USMV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,079,742 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average is $80.85. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.