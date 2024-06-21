BCS Wealth Management Sells 980 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

BCS Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FREL. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

FREL traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. 127,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,008. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $931.21 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

