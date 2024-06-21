Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 22,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 9,119 shares.The stock last traded at $79.75 and had previously closed at $80.70.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.63.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 12.62%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) by 161.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of Bel Fuse worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.
