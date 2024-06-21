Belrium (BEL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6,892.19 Billion

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Belrium has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belrium token can now be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000671 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000601 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000664 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

