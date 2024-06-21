Benchmark Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $230.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Benchmark from $210.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

TXN stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,523,340. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The company has a market cap of $177.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.75 and a 200 day moving average of $173.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

