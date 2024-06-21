BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading 4.2% Higher

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.41. 770,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,420,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven K. Galson acquired 21,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $120,450.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,014.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven K. Galson acquired 21,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $120,450.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,014.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan G. Levin acquired 7,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,951 shares in the company, valued at $285,888.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 103,601 shares of company stock worth $596,338. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 400.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 11,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

