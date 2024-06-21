Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1,256.35 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $63,725.31 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,256.35 billion and $26.27 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.57 or 0.00601915 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00042308 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00068391 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,715,075 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
