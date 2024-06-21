Bitcoin Private Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00038415 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00031228 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010341 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

