Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Up to $2.34

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.43. Blend Labs shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 64,001 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.94 million. Research analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $238,601.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 464,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 327,281.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 379,647 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $956,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

