Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 3.8%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.48. Approximately 467,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,228,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BE

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $362,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $362,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $478,536.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,742,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,385 shares of company stock worth $943,038. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 762.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 504,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 446,074 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 201.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 222.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.