Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 149000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Blue Star Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26.

Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

