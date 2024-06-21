BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.21

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.21 and traded as low as C$10.08. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF shares last traded at C$10.12, with a volume of 179,492 shares changing hands.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.22.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%.

