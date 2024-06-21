BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) Stock Price Down 2.1%

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc (LON:BPET – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 438 ($5.57) and last traded at GBX 438 ($5.57). Approximately 56,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 176,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 447.50 ($5.69).

BMO Private Equity Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 438 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £323.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.86.

About BMO Private Equity Trust

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

