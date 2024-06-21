BNB Market Capitalization Hits $85.98 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market cap of $85.98 billion and approximately $1.73 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $582.64 or 0.00912740 BTC on major exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,566,037 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,583,767.5894535. The last known price of BNB is 586.49071751 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2186 active market(s) with $1,828,643,466.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.