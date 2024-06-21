BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Autoliv from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $106.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.11 and its 200-day moving average is $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $82.21 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at $235,996,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 101,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

