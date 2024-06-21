Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BOW. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.20.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Bowhead Specialty

Shares of Bowhead Specialty stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. Bowhead Specialty has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

In related news, CAO Shirley Shek Li Yap bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bowhead Specialty news, CEO Stephen Jay Sills bought 58,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shirley Shek Li Yap purchased 3,200 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,388. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 100,839 shares of company stock worth $1,804,361 over the last 90 days.

About Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

