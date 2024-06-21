Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.66

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 35170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Brenntag Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 3.93%. Equities analysts predict that Brenntag SE will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag Cuts Dividend

Brenntag Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.0498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

