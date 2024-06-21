Brokerages Set ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target at $96.67

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $88.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.08. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.45. ASGN has a 52-week low of $69.20 and a 52-week high of $106.42.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 101,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 101,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 1,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $98,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,600.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $783,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in ASGN by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 543,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,256,000 after acquiring an additional 52,516 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

