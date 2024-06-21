Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Target Price at $335.27

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $335.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $293.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.71 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,406,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,823,000 after purchasing an additional 619,179 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 184.3% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,535,000 after purchasing an additional 451,350 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 238.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,981,000 after purchasing an additional 346,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $81,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

