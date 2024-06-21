Brokerages Set Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Target Price at $126.94

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,325 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,165,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $107.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $80.07 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Analyst Recommendations for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

