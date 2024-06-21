Brokerages Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) PT at $40.00

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

RHHBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roche in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Roche Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roche

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roche in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Roche by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

