Brokerages Set Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) PT at $470.83

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $470.83.
Several research firms recently commented on TDY. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
NYSE TDY opened at $386.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.59 and a 200-day moving average of $415.35. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $448.19.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.
