Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, June 17th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OVID. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovid Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 10,691.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

