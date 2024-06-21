Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,540 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,200,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,589 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.49. 823,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,495. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.76.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

