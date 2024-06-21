Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Buys 112 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $3.41 on Thursday, hitting $211.92. 1,686,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,737. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

