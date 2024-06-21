Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Buys 70,914 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,914 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 6.5% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 915,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,049. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

