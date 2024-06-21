Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 132,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $3,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.28.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of STLA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 400,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,666. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $1.147 per share. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

