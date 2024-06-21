Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.26. 746,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,080. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $76.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

