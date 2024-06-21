Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.0% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,366,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,613 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,124,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,784 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,762,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,664 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,677,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,656,000 after purchasing an additional 90,429 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,188,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 584,272 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.02. 1,465,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,381. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

