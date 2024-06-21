Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $159,000 Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,696,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814,615 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,147,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,966,000 after buying an additional 10,406,673 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,122,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after buying an additional 1,840,413 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,166,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,978,000 after buying an additional 1,180,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYG traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.82. 8,282,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,112,460. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYG. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LYG

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.