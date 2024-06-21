Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after buying an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $124,066,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.16. 7,239,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,455,013. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

