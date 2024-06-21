Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $357.69. 154,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,040. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

