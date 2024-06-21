Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.94. 1,722,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,048. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC cut their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.28.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

