Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $103.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average is $93.42.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.