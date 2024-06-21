Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Sells £125,753.14 in Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.38), for a total value of £125,753.14 ($159,787.98).

BRBY opened at GBX 972.20 ($12.35) on Friday. Burberry Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 958.40 ($12.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,275 ($28.91). The company has a market cap of £3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,313.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,090.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,237.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42.70 ($0.54) per share. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is 8,243.24%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.06) to GBX 1,200 ($15.25) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,732.33 ($22.01).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

