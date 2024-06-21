Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Position Raised by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,283,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,479,000 after acquiring an additional 78,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,092,000 after acquiring an additional 226,804 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after acquiring an additional 775,961 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,427,000 after acquiring an additional 100,823 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,471,000.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $237.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.03 and its 200-day moving average is $200.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $243.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BURL. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.87.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

