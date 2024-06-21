Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Shares Down 18.8%

Shares of Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Free Report) fell 18.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.50. 720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Calloway’s Nursery Stock Down 18.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83.

About Calloway’s Nursery

Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products.

