Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $16.02 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. USCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 51.3% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

