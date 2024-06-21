Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.12.

Get Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $144.19 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.67 billion, a PE ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,226,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,032,602.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares in the company, valued at $89,226,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,446 shares of company stock worth $38,724,533. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.