Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS.
Micron Technology Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of MU stock opened at $144.19 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.67 billion, a PE ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,226,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,032,602.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares in the company, valued at $89,226,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,446 shares of company stock worth $38,724,533. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.
