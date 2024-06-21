Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.12. 397,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,292. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $149.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.14. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.